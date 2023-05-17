Preston 2001: 21 picture gems celebrating the people of our city in a single year
These photos rewind to the first year following the turn of the century.
By Naomi Moon
Published 17th May 2023, 15:45 BST
They reflect life, people and moments in Preston - including Melanie's Magic Wand appeal, the demolition of Moor Lane flats, a peace march through the city centre, and teacher of the year awards.
