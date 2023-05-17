News you can trust since 1886
Preston 2001: 21 picture gems celebrating the people of our city in a single year

These photos rewind to the first year following the turn of the century.

By Naomi Moon
Published 17th May 2023, 15:45 BST

They reflect life, people and moments in Preston - including Melanie’s Magic Wand appeal, the demolition of Moor Lane flats, a peace march through the city centre, and teacher of the year awards. READ MORE: Look back at life in Preston in the year 2000. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures showing Preston in 1999. MORE MEMORIES: Preston life back in 1998

Pupils from Sherwood CP School in Preston who have performed on the BBC's Song of Praise

Pupils from Sherwood CP School in Preston who have performed on the BBC's Song of Praise Photo: John Hughes

Some of the 15 DJs who gave their time for free at Melanie's Magic Wand adult clubbing event at Squires Nightclub, Preston

Some of the 15 DJs who gave their time for free at Melanie's Magic Wand adult clubbing event at Squires Nightclub, Preston Photo: David Hurst

Musical director Simon Hilton with the Preston Barber Shop Harmony Singers at the BNFL Social Club in Salwick, Preston, before their appearance at a competition in Sheffield

Musical director Simon Hilton with the Preston Barber Shop Harmony Singers at the BNFL Social Club in Salwick, Preston, before their appearance at a competition in Sheffield Photo: Iain Lynn

From left: Geoff Noblett, Mark Garner, Charlotte Ashford, Matthew Bradley and Rebecca Green, year nine and ten year pupils at Lostock Hall Community High School, near Preston, who have all excelled in the South Ribble Schools Badminton Tournament

From left: Geoff Noblett, Mark Garner, Charlotte Ashford, Matthew Bradley and Rebecca Green, year nine and ten year pupils at Lostock Hall Community High School, near Preston, who have all excelled in the South Ribble Schools Badminton Tournament Photo: John Hughes

