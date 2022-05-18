We’ve gathered together images of various establishments – inside and out. And even included some of the landlords and regulars to give you a glimpse of a night out in Preston during the late 90s. READ MORE: Drinking in Yates’s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Banking on memories of Wall Street. MORE PICTURES: A pub crawl down Meadow Street
1. Preston pubs in the 90s
Brian Atkinson retiring from the County Arms, Preston after running pubs for 32 years, he wass Preston's longest serving landlord in 1997
Photo: Godfrey Birtle
2. Preston pubs the 90s
The Kingsfold pub in Penwortham. The pub closed in 1997 and is now used as a community centre
Photo: Archive
3. Preston pubs in the 90s
The landlord and landlady of Stacey's Vic with their daughter Stacey (whom the pub is called after) meeting some visiting Shire horses in 1997
Photo: Godfrey Birtill
4. Preston pubs in the 90s
The interior of the Corn Exchange pub on Lune Street, Preston
Photo: Archive