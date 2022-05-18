Ringing for last orders, Tim Worthington, the manager of the Red Lion pub in Longton near Preston, in the red phone box inside the pub
Popular Preston pubs: Here's 27 pictures of well-known drinking holes around Preston in the 90s to bring the memories rushing back

Pubs are always popular places to gather – and the pubs in Preston in the 90s were no exception.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 3:38 pm

We’ve gathered together images of various establishments – inside and out. And even included some of the landlords and regulars to give you a glimpse of a night out in Preston during the late 90s. READ MORE: Drinking in Yates’s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Banking on memories of Wall Street. MORE PICTURES: A pub crawl down Meadow Street

Brian Atkinson retiring from the County Arms, Preston after running pubs for 32 years, he wass Preston's longest serving landlord in 1997

The Kingsfold pub in Penwortham. The pub closed in 1997 and is now used as a community centre

The landlord and landlady of Stacey's Vic with their daughter Stacey (whom the pub is called after) meeting some visiting Shire horses in 1997

The interior of the Corn Exchange pub on Lune Street, Preston

