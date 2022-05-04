PNE fans welcome the North End players back to Deepdale after the play-off final defeat
PNE's play-off past: 29 picture memories of Preston North End's previous glory, pain and heartbreak at the end of the season

PNE’s season may not have ended in promotion glory this year...

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 1:53 pm

But with new manager Ryan Lowe at the helm and North End turning in some tantalising performances giving us a glimpse of what is in store for next season, we thought we would look back at previous years end of season glory and pain. It's not easy being a Preston North End fan – but we can look forward to the new footballing year with hope that it will be our year.

1. PNE pain and glory

Pain etched on the face of this PNE fan at the end at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. PNE pain and glory

Can't bear to watch... PNE fans at the end at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

3. PNE pain and glory

Preston North End fans celebrate winning the league back in the year 200 with a procession on the Flag Market in Preston

Photo: Lindsey North

4. PNE pain and glory

PNE fans party on the Flag Market, from left, Sarah, Andrew and Martin James from Ashton

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

