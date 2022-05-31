Preston's very own floating nightclub - The Manxman - cuts a dashing figure lit up in the evening
Preston's very own floating nightclub - The Manxman - cuts a dashing figure lit up in the evening

Pleasure boat: 31 photo that will bring the memories flooding back of Preston's very own floating nightclub The Manxman

Many people in Preston will have fond memories of The Manxman.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 1:01 pm

Preston’s only floating nightspot, the Manxman spent its first 20 years as a ferry between the Isle of Man and Liverpool. Built at the Cammell Laird shipyard in 1955 for the Isle of Man Steam packet company, it ceased service in 1982. It originally arrived at Preston Docks to be converted into a floating museum and visitor centre. This project failed and it became a floating nightclub and restaurant. When the docks were redeveloped the Manxman was towed to Liverpool (in 1991) and used as a floating nightclub in the Trafalgar Docks area. It was then left rusting in dock in Sunderland before being dismantled in 2012. We hope these pictures bring back some great memories. What are your memories of The Manxman? READ MORE: Past visits to Preston by The Queen. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: School days at Tulketh High. MORE MEMORIES: Pub crawl at popular Preston pubs of the 90s

1. Memories of the Manxman

The official re-launch of the swish Manxman entertainments complex. Repeated attempts by Preston Mayor Coun Mrs Joan Ainscough to smash a bottle of champagne on the ship's hull came to nothing. So in stepped the vessel's general manager Mr Tony Gornall to give the bottle a hefty bash on the launch platform and give the former ferry a sparkling send off

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Memories of the Manxman

Preston Mayor Coun Mrs Joan AInscough in one of her many attempts to smash a bottle of champagne on the Manxman's hull at the official re-launch of the entertainments complex

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Memories of the Manxman

Manxman's general manager Mr Tony Gornall gives the vessel a sparkling send off after smashing the champagne bottle on the launch platform

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Memories of the Manxman

Hard at work to turn the once-empty interior of the Manxman into a posh nightclub

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
PrestonLiverpoolMemories
Next Page
Page 1 of 8