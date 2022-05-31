Preston’s only floating nightspot, the Manxman spent its first 20 years as a ferry between the Isle of Man and Liverpool. Built at the Cammell Laird shipyard in 1955 for the Isle of Man Steam packet company, it ceased service in 1982. It originally arrived at Preston Docks to be converted into a floating museum and visitor centre. This project failed and it became a floating nightclub and restaurant. When the docks were redeveloped the Manxman was towed to Liverpool (in 1991) and used as a floating nightclub in the Trafalgar Docks area. It was then left rusting in dock in Sunderland before being dismantled in 2012. We hope these pictures bring back some great memories. What are your memories of The Manxman? READ MORE: Past visits to Preston by The Queen. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: School days at Tulketh High. MORE MEMORIES: Pub crawl at popular Preston pubs of the 90s