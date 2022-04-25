We’ve got a selection of your photographs from days gone by. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1993. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1992
1. Preston in 1994
Just some of the youngsters who attended a hockey tournament held at Preston's Deepdale stadium
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1994
Phenomenal! That was the verdict on our fifth Day of Decadence. No less than 80 Womanpost readers enjoyed a fabulous day's entertainment in the delightful setting of Northcote Manor in the heart of the Ribble Valley countryside. Pictured: Models on the catwalk as part of the fashion show provided by Finesse of Rawtenstall
3. Preston in 1994
Division One Barons caused a major upset when they won the Post Sunday League's Challenge Cup by defeating their premier leaguers Ingol Rangers by 2-1 in the final at Deepdale. Pictured is the Ingol Rangers team
4. Preston in 1994
Some of the children at Ribbleton Avenue Primary School are hanging on every word of this friendly-looking police officer who visited their school
