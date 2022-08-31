News you can trust since 1886
This image is deceptive as it shows the near empty main road into Penwortham - very different to how it looks today
Pictures of Penwortham: Here's 21 shots showing the life and times of Penwortham back in the 80s and 90s

Penwortham is a beautiful town across the River Ribble and close to Preston.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:33 am

We’ve dug further into the archives to find more pictures showing this bustling area, this time in the 80s and 90s. There has been lots of change in Penwortham over the years and this is evident in some of these images. We hope they bring back happy and pleasant memories for you. READ MORE: Penwortham in pictures from the 30s to the 70s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Leyland in the 60s and 70s. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures of Leyland in the 80s and 90s

Shown here in 1995 is Bramble Court in Penwortham. These properties were self-build homes

The Woodcroft Close sheltered housing site off Pope Lane, Penwortham, in 1988. When they were built, by South Ribble Council, they were the first of their kind in Britain

A rescue operation was mounted in 1992 to save one of the oldest buildings in a Lancashire town from dry rot. Penwortham Youth and Community Centre on Priory Lane was built in 1839 as Penwortham School and was extended in 1922 to become St Mary's Church Hall. It was later handed over to local authority control. The majestic building is a famous landmark in the town

In 1991 this is what Liverpool Road looked like - many of these shops and banks are now gone, replaced by different retailers

