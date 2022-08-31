3. Penwortham in the 80s and 90s

A rescue operation was mounted in 1992 to save one of the oldest buildings in a Lancashire town from dry rot. Penwortham Youth and Community Centre on Priory Lane was built in 1839 as Penwortham School and was extended in 1922 to become St Mary's Church Hall. It was later handed over to local authority control. The majestic building is a famous landmark in the town

Photo: John Atkinson