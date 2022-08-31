We’ve left the 00s behind and have dug deeper into the archives to find these retro images from 1981. Do you recognise anyone? Or remember any of the events pictured here? Let us know. READ MORE: Jump back to 1980. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 2010. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures from 2009
1. Preston in 1981
The winning Preston and District Primary Schools champion gymnastics team of Roebuck look on as individual champion Susan Aspinall shows her style. Pictured (left to right) are Janette Livesey, Karen Norris, Angela Binning, Susan, Pamela Flood, and Donna Douglas
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1981
All Hallows Penwortham 2nd year team who won the Under 13 South Ribble Schools Cup. Pictured (back row from left): C Plumb, G Short, C Darbyshire, C Millar, T O'Leary, D Ollerton, M McDonough. Front (from left): S Nutter, S Duxbury, N Kellett, G Goring, M Woodruff, A Baron, A Jones
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1981
Mini-marvel Steven Collinson captured the hearts of a packed audience at Preston's Moor Park with a series of breathtaking motorcycle stunts. Pictured here: The Mayor of Preston opens the carnival weekend spectacular
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1981
Action from the It's a Knockout event held on Preston's Moor Park during a carnival spectacular weekend
Photo: Archive