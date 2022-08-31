News you can trust since 1886
Thirteenth century Italy comes to Preston... under the wing of St Francis of Assisi. For a cast of 40 will be acting out the religious drama of the man who gave up his wealth for Christ, in the Church of the Holy Family at Ingol. Some of the cast are pictured
Pictures from the past: Here's 22 photos that will take you all the way back to 1981 and what life was like in Preston

Take a trip back in time to 1981 and life in Preston.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:45 pm

We've left the 00s behind and have dug deeper into the archives to find these retro images from 1981. Do you recognise anyone? Or remember any of the events pictured here? Let us know.

1. Preston in 1981

The winning Preston and District Primary Schools champion gymnastics team of Roebuck look on as individual champion Susan Aspinall shows her style. Pictured (left to right) are Janette Livesey, Karen Norris, Angela Binning, Susan, Pamela Flood, and Donna Douglas

2. Preston in 1981

All Hallows Penwortham 2nd year team who won the Under 13 South Ribble Schools Cup. Pictured (back row from left): C Plumb, G Short, C Darbyshire, C Millar, T O'Leary, D Ollerton, M McDonough. Front (from left): S Nutter, S Duxbury, N Kellett, G Goring, M Woodruff, A Baron, A Jones

3. Preston in 1981

Mini-marvel Steven Collinson captured the hearts of a packed audience at Preston's Moor Park with a series of breathtaking motorcycle stunts. Pictured here: The Mayor of Preston opens the carnival weekend spectacular

4. Preston in 1981

Action from the It's a Knockout event held on Preston's Moor Park during a carnival spectacular weekend

