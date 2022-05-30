Singing in the rain was performed by Brookfield County Primary School during Preston Schools Music Festival
Picture the past: 26 photos memories from 1999 showing life in Preston

Our dip into the archives brings pictures from 1999.

By Naomi Moon
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 1:21 pm

1. Preston in 1999

Guest of honour Howard Kendall meets fans from the Town End during half time at the Preston North End v Bristol City match at Deepdale

Photo: Archive

2. Preston in 1999

Performers from the local amateur dramatic groups who have recently won awards. (From left) Christine Johnstone, Jane Tudor and Melvyn Carter from Preston Drama Club, Kath Longworth and Jane Rawkins representing the Grimsargh Players, Don Stephenson, and David Colley from the Broughton Players

Photo: Lindsey North

3. Preston in 1999

Triplets (from left) Josh, Jacob and Luke Tapper getting used to the Preston weather while on holiday from Saudi Arabia

Photo: Iain Lynn

4. Preston in 1999

Retiring firefighter Glen Swales got a great send off and is pictured here with his colleagues at Preston Fire Station

Photo: John Hughes

