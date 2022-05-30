What were you up to back in 1999? Do any of these pictures bring back memories? Or do you recognise anyone? Let us know – [email protected] READ MORE: Pictures from 1998. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1997. MORE MEMORIES: This time from 1996
Guest of honour Howard Kendall meets fans from the Town End during half time at the Preston North End v Bristol City match at Deepdale
Performers from the local amateur dramatic groups who have recently won awards. (From left) Christine Johnstone, Jane Tudor and Melvyn Carter from Preston Drama Club, Kath Longworth and Jane Rawkins representing the Grimsargh Players, Don Stephenson, and David Colley from the Broughton Players
Triplets (from left) Josh, Jacob and Luke Tapper getting used to the Preston weather while on holiday from Saudi Arabia
Retiring firefighter Glen Swales got a great send off and is pictured here with his colleagues at Preston Fire Station
