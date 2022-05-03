We’ve picked out a selection of photos that show what you were all getting up to back in 1995. And for good measure we’ve included some pictures of folk from further afield in Lancashire. Do you remember? Or do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Last week was 1994. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1993
1. Preston in 1995
It was an energetic day for these Preston dancers when they jigged and jogged about for a whole 12 hours to raise money for a trip to Preston's twin town Nimes. The Park School Dance Centre students are hoping to go with Preston College drama students as part of a delegation from Preston Council to celebrate the 40th twinning anniversary of Preston and Nimes
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1995
Anyone know what was going in on this picture for a late pancake day?
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1995
A new youth club has risen from the remains of a derelict and burned-out scout hut - thanks to the persistence of youngsters and supporters. Members of the Larches Youth Club Association are celebrating the end of their three-year battle to restore the former Catforth Road scout hut and turn it into the Phoenix Youth Club for young people in the area. It was opened by the Mayor of Preston
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1995
High-flying children at Ingol County Primary School had a chance to get behind the controls of a helicopter which was loaned to them by North Pier Helicopter Rides, Blackpool for their "machine day"
Photo: Archive