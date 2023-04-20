News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
1 hour ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
3 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
3 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Picture perfect: Here's 24 pictures taken of folk in 1999 from the Fylde Coast - Morecambe, Fleetwood, Garstang and Lytham

Turn back the clock 24 years to 1999.

By Naomi Moon
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST

These pictures all capture Fylde Coast folk from all walks of life and show just what we were all getting up to in 1999. READ MORE: Go back to 1998 with these pictures of Fylde Coast folk. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Life on the Fylde Coast in 1997. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at 1996 on the Fylde Coast

Fans go wild as 911 play Morecambe's Empire Arena at Summerbreeze

1. Fylde Coast in 1999

Fans go wild as 911 play Morecambe's Empire Arena at Summerbreeze Photo: Hedley Verity

Photo Sales
A packed dancefloor at Harlequins nightclub on Kemp Street, Fleetwood

2. Fylde Coast in 1999

A packed dancefloor at Harlequins nightclub on Kemp Street, Fleetwood Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
The Ludus and Mashango Dance Group from Heysham High and Morecambe High School's who performed a dance involving Eric's theme Bring Me Sunshine for The Queen's visit to the resort to unveil the Eric Morecambe statue

3. Fylde Coast in 1999

The Ludus and Mashango Dance Group from Heysham High and Morecambe High School's who performed a dance involving Eric's theme Bring Me Sunshine for The Queen's visit to the resort to unveil the Eric Morecambe statue Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
The sun shines on Morecambe Carnival parade

4. Fylde Coast in 1999

The sun shines on Morecambe Carnival parade Photo: Mark Harrison

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:MorecambeFleetwoodGarstangLythamMemories