1. Preston in 1987
A sponsored bed push in Hoole
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1987
Litter bugs were ousted from Penwortham as local Guides and Brownies set about making their home a cleaner place to live. Teams of girls worked through the district armed with bin liners collecting all the rubbish they could find
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1987
The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1987
School dinners were never like this! Pastry was flying and lips smacking at a very special geography lesson for 30 primary school children. This is the fun way to find out about Italy, tucking into a good pizza. The children, eight and nine-year-olds from class 7 at St Theresa's Primary School, Penwortham, had gone along to Angelo's pizza restaurant in Avenham Street, Preston, to see how real Italian pizzas are made - and what they taste like
Photo: Archive