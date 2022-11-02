News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Fat Sam's gang finally caught up with the slickest schoolboy in town, Bugsy Malone. But the "gunning down" of Bugsy was just part of the fun as youngsters at St Thomas More High School, Fulwood, look forward to their forthcoming play
Fat Sam's gang finally caught up with the slickest schoolboy in town, Bugsy Malone. But the "gunning down" of Bugsy was just part of the fun as youngsters at St Thomas More High School, Fulwood, look forward to their forthcoming play

Picture perfect: 32 photos showing scenes of Preston folk posing for the camera all the way back in 1987

Take a trip down memory lane and see pictures of life in Preston back in 1987

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Preston folk doing all sorts of things in 1987. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the events? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1986. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos from 1985. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at 1984

1. Preston in 1987

A sponsored bed push in Hoole

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Preston in 1987

Litter bugs were ousted from Penwortham as local Guides and Brownies set about making their home a cleaner place to live. Teams of girls worked through the district armed with bin liners collecting all the rubbish they could find

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Preston in 1987

The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Preston in 1987

School dinners were never like this! Pastry was flying and lips smacking at a very special geography lesson for 30 primary school children. This is the fun way to find out about Italy, tucking into a good pizza. The children, eight and nine-year-olds from class 7 at St Theresa's Primary School, Penwortham, had gone along to Angelo's pizza restaurant in Avenham Street, Preston, to see how real Italian pizzas are made - and what they taste like

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
PrestonMemories
Next Page
Page 1 of 8