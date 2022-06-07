Sing when you're winning.....Christopher Thomas, 11, the only boy in the award winning Brownedge St Mary's RC High School choir from Bamber Bridge, near Preston. The choir were filmed by the BBC in preparation for them singing with Russell Watson
Picture past: Here's 29 pictures going back to 2000 and showing just what life was like in Preston

This week we take a step back to the year 2000.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 12:50 pm

There was lots going on in Preston – not least Preston North End winning the league. We’ve taken the best of the photos from the archives to bring the memories flooding back for you. READ MORE: Pictures from 1999. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1998. MORE MEMORIES: This time from 1997

1. Preston in 2000

Almost 600 former schoolmates and teachers gathered at Preston's University of Central Lancashire to share tall tales. The huge gathering was called to celebrate the 30-year history of St Edmund Campion RC High School, founded in 1959 in Lea. It was merged with St Cuthbert Mayne of Fulwood, to form Our Lady's High School in 1988. Pictured: Former head Noel Hogan with past pupils, from left, Doreen Allen, Denise Hughes, Kath Derbyshire, Kath Addison, Louise Hughes and Barbara McGaw

2. Preston in 2000

Super fit pupils at a top Lancashire boys' school have piled on the pounds for charity. For 28 year seven pupils at Hutton Grammar School took part in a mini-triathlon in aid of the NSPCC. Pictured is Luen Halewood, regional schools manager for the NSPCC with triathletes Daniel Sanderson, Daniel O'Hare, Robert Cafferkey and the rest of the first year class 1W

3. Preston in 2000

Deputy mayor and mayoress of Preston Rose Kinsella and daughter Elaine Lloyd formally open the florist shop Enchanted Wood in Ashton, Preston, which is owned and will be run by Jayne Dolman (right), and her mother Samantha

4. Preston in 2000

The Sunny D 3 on 3 basketballers visit the Mayor's Parlour at Preston Town Hall to meet the Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Councillor Geoff Swarbrick and Jean Swarbrick, at a presentation ceremony

