1. Preston in 2000

Almost 600 former schoolmates and teachers gathered at Preston's University of Central Lancashire to share tall tales. The huge gathering was called to celebrate the 30-year history of St Edmund Campion RC High School, founded in 1959 in Lea. It was merged with St Cuthbert Mayne of Fulwood, to form Our Lady's High School in 1988. Pictured: Former head Noel Hogan with past pupils, from left, Doreen Allen, Denise Hughes, Kath Derbyshire, Kath Addison, Louise Hughes and Barbara McGaw

Photo: Archive