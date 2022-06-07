1. Preston in 2000
Almost 600 former schoolmates and teachers gathered at Preston's University of Central Lancashire to share tall tales. The huge gathering was called to celebrate the 30-year history of St Edmund Campion RC High School, founded in 1959 in Lea. It was merged with St Cuthbert Mayne of Fulwood, to form Our Lady's High School in 1988. Pictured: Former head Noel Hogan with past pupils, from left, Doreen Allen, Denise Hughes, Kath Derbyshire, Kath Addison, Louise Hughes and Barbara McGaw
2.
Super fit pupils at a top Lancashire boys' school have piled on the pounds for charity. For 28 year seven pupils at Hutton Grammar School took part in a mini-triathlon in aid of the NSPCC. Pictured is Luen Halewood, regional schools manager for the NSPCC with triathletes Daniel Sanderson, Daniel O'Hare, Robert Cafferkey and the rest of the first year class 1W
3.
Deputy mayor and mayoress of Preston Rose Kinsella and daughter Elaine Lloyd formally open the florist shop Enchanted Wood in Ashton, Preston, which is owned and will be run by Jayne Dolman (right), and her mother Samantha
4.
The Sunny D 3 on 3 basketballers visit the Mayor's Parlour at Preston Town Hall to meet the Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Councillor Geoff Swarbrick and Jean Swarbrick, at a presentation ceremony
