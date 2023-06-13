News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed

Picture past: 25 great images giving you a snapshot of life in Preston in 2003

We’re turning back the clock 20 years to 2003.
By Naomi Moon
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

With so much going on in Preston there’s bound to be something here that you remember. Are you in any of the pictures? Or can you spot a friend? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures of Preston in 2002. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to 2001 with these pictures. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at the year 2000 and life in Preston

Chloe Burton, Jamace Miller, Emefa Kuadey and Charlece Eccles, of Caribbean Breezers in costume for the Caribbean Carnival, Preston

1. Preston in 2003

Chloe Burton, Jamace Miller, Emefa Kuadey and Charlece Eccles, of Caribbean Breezers in costume for the Caribbean Carnival, Preston Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
All the bands before the grand final of the Battle of the Bands competition

2. Preston in 2003

All the bands before the grand final of the Battle of the Bands competition Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
Chris Smithson, 16, with cast members (from left) Vickie Smith, 17, Natasha Ward, 17, Nicola Jaques, 17, and Steph McLaughlin, 16, from the production of Top Rank Groovy at Cardinal Newman College in Preston

3. Preston in 2003

Chris Smithson, 16, with cast members (from left) Vickie Smith, 17, Natasha Ward, 17, Nicola Jaques, 17, and Steph McLaughlin, 16, from the production of Top Rank Groovy at Cardinal Newman College in Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
Children From Longsands CP School Preston, open the new school library with PNE Goalkeeper David Lucas. Pictured: (back left) Emily Bate, Shivani Chauhan, George Egan, Daryl Eaton, Amy Fenton, and Peter Earnshaw. Front (from left): Ashley Beattie, Sanay Chudasama, William Higham, Elizabeth McGladrigan, and Cory Beevers

4. Preston in 2003

Children From Longsands CP School Preston, open the new school library with PNE Goalkeeper David Lucas. Pictured: (back left) Emily Bate, Shivani Chauhan, George Egan, Daryl Eaton, Amy Fenton, and Peter Earnshaw. Front (from left): Ashley Beattie, Sanay Chudasama, William Higham, Elizabeth McGladrigan, and Cory Beevers Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:PrestonMemories