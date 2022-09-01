What were the people living on the Fylde Coast up to back in 1981? We’ve dug through the archives to find the best pictures of life in the region. Do you remember any of these events? Or recognise anyone? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1980. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 2010. MORE MEMORIES: Photos going back to 2009
A party of bingo barmy Britons set off on a gambler's trip of a lifetime. Their mission... to make Monte Carlo go bust! The group all set off from Morecambe's Granada bingo club for a six day trip
Popular caretaker George Harvey at Freckleton CE School retiring after 30 years on the job there
The Duke of Atholl (centre) chairman of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, pictured meeting the men of Lytham lifeboat, on a visit to their boathouse
King Edward VIII School played host to five under 13 seven-a-side rugby teams, who were competing for the Nora Lipsomb Memories Trophy. King Edward School, Lytham, runners-up to Hutton Grammar School in the tournament held at the school. Pictured (left to right): Front DK Crispin, NR Barclay, TW Kelly, JC Pond. Back: ATW Robinson, AG Salisbury, A Towner, ICW Ball, MP Mullarkey
