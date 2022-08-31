People's Princess: 23 pictures showing how Preston reacted to the news of Princess Diana's death 25 years ago
Wednesday marks 25 years since the death of a much-loved woman and mother.
Princess Diana, the 'People's Princess' was killed in a car crash in Paris on Sunday, August 31, 1997 and the world reacted with an outpouring of shock and grief. Although a member of the Royal Family, the Princess of Wales touched the lives of many ordinary folk everywhere. This is reflected in the masses of people wanting to pay tribute to such a special lady. And in Preston crowds queued to signs books of condolences and attend church memorial services. What are your memories of the day you heard the news of Princess Diana's death?