Princess Diana touched the lives of many people in Preston. She is seen here meeting the crowds outside West View Leisure Centre during a visit to the town in 1987

Wednesday marks 25 years since the death of a much-loved woman and mother.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:58 am

Princess Diana, the ‘People’s Princess’ was killed in a car crash in Paris on Sunday, August 31, 1997 and the world reacted with an outpouring of shock and grief. Although a member of the Royal Family, the Princess of Wales touched the lives of many ordinary folk everywhere. This is reflected in the masses of people wanting to pay tribute to such a special lady. And in Preston crowds queued to signs books of condolences and attend church memorial services. What are your memories of the day you heard the news of Princess Diana’s death? READ MORE: Look back at Penwortham in the 80s and 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Penwortham from the 30s to the 70s. MORE MEMORIES: Walk the corridors of Ribbleton Hall High School in the 80s, 90s and 00s

1. Princess Diana's death

Julie Kline of Penwortham, Preston, signs the Princess of Wales' book of condolences at the Civic Centre, Leyland

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. Princess Diana's death

The scene on Friargate in Preston town centre during the funeral for Princess Diana

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

3. Princess Diana's death

Floral tributes left in the reception area in Preston Town Hall

Photo: David Hurst

4. Princess Diana's death

What should I write mum? Simone Brennan, centre, and her triplet sisters Rio, left and Nakita, all age three from Lea, get advice on what to write on their message of condolence at the Lea CP School balloon release in memory of Princess Diana

Photo: David Hurst

