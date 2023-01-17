News you can trust since 1886
Park life: 19 long lost pictures of Haslam Park - Preston's very own 'heaven'

In 1908 Miss Mary Haslam gave 46 hectares of land to Preston Corporation to be used in memory of her father.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

She wrote in her will a ‘restrictive covenant’ saying the land should be used as a public park or recreation ground and for no other purpose. Her wish has been respected by successive Preston councils. The park and surrounding areas were dubbed as ‘heaven’ and ‘paradise’, and with facilities including a bowling green, swimming pool and aviary, it was a good description. What are your memories of Ashton’s Haslam Park? READ MORE: See Moor Park through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at Avenham and Miller Parks. MORE MEMORIES: Wander through Fulwood of yesteryear

1. Haslam Park

Three-year-old Mandy Nelson of Cedar Avenue, Ashton, pictured with two budgies at the aviary in Haslam Park. She was a regular visitor to see and feed the birds when this image was taken in 1983

Photo: Marilyn Quilty

2. Haslam Park

Swimmers gather on the side of the pool ready to jump in at Haslam Park in Ashton. Picture courtesy of John Swindells and the Preston Past and Present Facebook group

Photo: John Swindells

3. Haslam Park

The swimming pool on Haslam Park was a popular place to be - this image was taken in 1939. Courtesy of John Swindells and the Preston Past and Present Facebook group

Photo: John Swindells

4. Haslam Park

Getting ready to make a splash in the swimming pool via the big slide. This image is from 1958 and shows the baths as a popular choice for many residents of Preston

Photo: Archive

