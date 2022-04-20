It is an area bustling with shops, people and traffic. And It was once home to the magnificent cotton mills, like Horrockses Centenary Mill, which is still standing, albeit converted to apartments now. New Hall Lane has always and will continue to be a diverse thoroughfare. What are your memories of New Hall Lane? READ MORE: Walk down Plungington Road of old. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Shopping at Lane Ends of the past
1. New Hall Lane
The junction of New Hall Lane and London Road has always been extremely busy, and this picture shows it was the same back in the day. But the area looks very different
Photo: Archive
2. New Hall Lane
This image taken in 1989 shows some of the many little shops which line New Hall Lane
Photo: Archive
3. New Hall Lane
New Hall Lane captured in the rain. Crossings were always a bone of contention along the route. This image must have been taken in the 60s or late 70s
Photo: Archive
4. New Hall Lane
More traffic at the junction of New Hall Lane and London Road, this time with added roadworks. And this lorry driver negotiates the bend, nearly clashing with a bus heading down London Road
Photo: Archive