You can't mention New Hall Lane without thinking of the giant Horrockses Mill which dominates the road. Here it is dressed up for the 1972 Preston Guild
New Hall Lane: 21 picture memories showing the gateway to Preston through the years

New Hall Lane in Preston is classed as the gateway to the city.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 11:18 am

It is an area bustling with shops, people and traffic. And It was once home to the magnificent cotton mills, like Horrockses Centenary Mill, which is still standing, albeit converted to apartments now. New Hall Lane has always and will continue to be a diverse thoroughfare. What are your memories of New Hall Lane? READ MORE: Walk down Plungington Road of old. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Shopping at Lane Ends of the past

1. New Hall Lane

The junction of New Hall Lane and London Road has always been extremely busy, and this picture shows it was the same back in the day. But the area looks very different

Photo: Archive

2. New Hall Lane

This image taken in 1989 shows some of the many little shops which line New Hall Lane

Photo: Archive

3. New Hall Lane

New Hall Lane captured in the rain. Crossings were always a bone of contention along the route. This image must have been taken in the 60s or late 70s

Photo: Archive

4. New Hall Lane

More traffic at the junction of New Hall Lane and London Road, this time with added roadworks. And this lorry driver negotiates the bend, nearly clashing with a bus heading down London Road

Photo: Archive

