News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The mystery man makes his way up a staircase to the roof of St George's Shopping Centre in Preston
The mystery man makes his way up a staircase to the roof of St George's Shopping Centre in Preston

Mystery man: What is this well dressed gent doing on the roof of Preston's St George's Shopping Centre?

These intriguing images were taken in the 1960s.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

At the time St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston didn’t have a roof – that was added later in the 1980s. But who is this dapper looking man? And what on earth was he doing clambering over barriers and heading up to the open air roof for a bird’s eye view of the shopping plaza? And why were the pictures taken? Does anyone know who the gentleman is? Or what he was doing on the roof of St George’s Shopping Centre? Can anyone solve the mystery? Let us know – [email protected] READ MORE: Pictures of Preston’s covered market in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of Preston’s covered market – this time in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at Preston’s historic Flag Market over the years

1. St George's Shopping Centre

The mystery man clambers over the fence and on to the roof of the St George's Centre, in Preston

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. St George's Shopping Centre

Don't look down... the mystery man gingerly makes his way along the narrow wall which topped St George's Shopping Centre in the 1960s

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. St George's Shopping Centre

Detailed mosaics were found all around the roof of the St George's Centre, in Preston. One can be seen here as the man makes his way round the roof

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. St George's Shopping Centre

What was the mystery gentleman doing on the roof of St George's Shopping Centre in Preston?

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PrestonMemories