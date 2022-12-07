Mystery man: What is this well dressed gent doing on the roof of Preston's St George's Shopping Centre?
These intriguing images were taken in the 1960s.
At the time St George's Shopping Centre in Preston didn't have a roof – that was added later in the 1980s. But who is this dapper looking man? And what on earth was he doing clambering over barriers and heading up to the open air roof for a bird's eye view of the shopping plaza? And why were the pictures taken? Does anyone know who the gentleman is? Or what he was doing on the roof of St George's Shopping Centre? Can anyone solve the mystery? Let us know – [email protected]