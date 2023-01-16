News you can trust since 1886
Motorists misery: 13 pictures of bumper-to-bumper cars packed onto Preston's Black Bull Lane and traffic woes back in the early 1990s

Preston is a city which is known by residents to suffer from many traffic issues.

By Naomi Moon
1 hour ago

In recent days problems on Blackpool Road have left motorists stuck for hours in jams – making only usually five or 10 minute journeys. But the traffic woes are nothing new, as can be seen in this set of images showing the once accident blackspot of Black Bull Lane in Fulwood. Radical plans were put in place to try and ease the issues but the area is still beset by heavy traffic to this day. READ MORE: Fulwood through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Broadgate under the spotlight. MORE MEMORIES: Walk through Moor Park of yesteryear

1. A6 traffic woes

Heavy traffic on Garstang Road, heading towards the Black Bull Lane junction and further afield into Preston. The cause of this particular headache was the introduction of measures along the A6 meant to improve safety and ease congestion in 1994

Photo: Archive

2. A6 traffic woes

The notorious junction of Fulwood's Garstang Road and Black Bull Lane choked with traffic back in 1994

Photo: Archive

3. A6 traffic woes

The large number of HGVs travelling along Garstang Road, which passed through the junction at Black Bull Lane, heading to and from the motorway nearby

Photo: Archive

4. A6 traffic woes

At the height of the traffic chaos on Garstang Road in Preston, highway chiefs were criticised for creating a further nightmare with their alterations and urgent measures were required to halt more problems

Photo: Archive

