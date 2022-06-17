An aerial picture of the flats on Moor Lane, Preston, which dominated the skyline from 1962 until 2001
An aerial picture of the flats on Moor Lane, Preston, which dominated the skyline from 1962 until 2001

Moor Lane flats: 35 picture memories of the soaring tower blocks that dominated the skyline of Preston

The high-rise flats on Moor Lane will remain etched in the memories of Prestonians for ever.

By Naomi Moon
Friday, 17th June 2022, 12:30 pm

The tower blocks were opened in 1962 and took two years to build. The 288 flats had been home to more than 14,600 people over the years, but in 2001 they were condemned as dangerous and scheduled for immediate demolition. Margaret Slater, who had lived on the 15th floor of Westmorland House from the day the flats opened, was chosen to press the button which would wipe out nearly 40 years of local history. Afterwards she said it had been an emotional time for her, and added: "You can get rid of the buildings, but it doesn't wipe out the memories." We hope our look back at these iconic Preston buildings will bring back memories. READ MORE: Friargate in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Back at Broughton High. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at the Manxman

1. Moor Lane flats

This image of the junction of Moor Lane and North Street was taken in 1959. The photographer is standing in front of the Windmill Inn. These properties would soon be swept away to be replaced by the Moor Lane Flats development

2. Moor Lane flats

This drawing was prepared in 1960 and is an artist's impression of the new block of flats which are to be built in Preston on the ground between Lancaster Road and Moor Lane, Preston

3. Moor Lane flats

Moor Lane flats under construction back in 1962, with Craggs Row windmill prominent in the foreground

4. Moor Lane flats

A view across the Preston skyline, with Moor Lane flats in the background, still under construction

