The tower blocks were opened in 1962 and took two years to build. The 288 flats had been home to more than 14,600 people over the years, but in 2001 they were condemned as dangerous and scheduled for immediate demolition. Margaret Slater, who had lived on the 15th floor of Westmorland House from the day the flats opened, was chosen to press the button which would wipe out nearly 40 years of local history. Afterwards she said it had been an emotional time for her, and added: "You can get rid of the buildings, but it doesn't wipe out the memories." We hope our look back at these iconic Preston buildings will bring back memories.