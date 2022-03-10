Preston’s famous Caribbean Carnival celebrated it’s tenth anniversary in May 1985. Floats crawled through the streets to the calypso beat of steel bands and electric rhythm groups as thousands lined the carnival route. About 500 musicians, dancers and fancy dress entries lined up for the festive day of pop and pageantry, led by Caribbean Carnival Queen, 19-year-old Jenny La Rocque. Let these photos take you back. READ MORE: Preston’s Caribbean Carnival to return MORE PICTURES: Preston’s Fishergate in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston in the 80s