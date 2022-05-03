You told us Meadow Street was one of the things you missed about Preston, so we dug into the archives to help bring your memories back to life with these pictures. In the 80s and 90s revellers would flock to the street, especially on a Sunday night, and sample the delights on offer at the many pubs lining the thoroughfare. If you have any other places you would like to see – get in touch. READ MORE: Park Hall Hotel in pictures. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Memories of New Hall Lane
1. Meadow Street memories
Meadow Street wasn't just full of pubs though, as this general view also shows some of the shops that could be found
Photo: Archive
2. Meadow Street memories
One of the most fondly remembered pub that was included on a Meadow Street pub crawl was The Hollywood Bar, and although it is not actually on Meadow Street, we've included it here. Pictured is owner and landlord - Collin Durnan
Photo: Archive
3. Meadow Street memories
The Stone Cottage was a pub on Meadow Street and this intriguing image from 1971 shows a man inspecting a mystery inscription in the cellar - anyone remember what it was about? Or recognise the man in the picture?
Photo: Archive
4. Meadow Street memories
Another pub that wasn't strictly on Meadow Street, but was often included in pub crawls in the area. Here it is pictured in its Crusoe's guise - but it was probably more popularly known as The Royal Lancaster and Coconut Grove. Fun fact - my dad, Bob Smith was one of the landlords back in the early 80s
Photo: Archive