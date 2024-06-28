Massive collection of 101 long forgotten retro pictures of old Kirkham & Wesham Club Days gone by

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Jun 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 12:06 BST

Kirkham & Wesham Club Day is always an event which gets circled on the calendar at the start of the year.

Take a look through our bumper collection of old school archive pictures from Kirkham & Wesham Club Days gone by... you might even spot a few familiar faces.

1. Kirkham and Wesham Club Day in 1997.

2. Kirkham and Wesham Club Day 2018. Carrying the Commandments. PIC BY ROB LOCK 9-6-2018

3. Kirkham Club Day 1951 Willows R C Church float. historical dated 09/06/1951

4. Kirkham and Wesham Club Day 2018. St Joseph's Rose Queen Chloe Fox with her retinue. PIC BY ROB LOCK 9-6-2018

