Ellen Young, centre, of Matthew Wade banana stall, Preston market, with collegues Anne Stewart and Rachael Harrison
Market days: 29 pictures of Preston indoor and covered markets to bring the memories flooding back

Preston’s indoor market may be long gone.

By Naomi Moon
Friday, 27th May 2022, 9:36 am

And the covered market has changed beyond all recognitition. But the memories live on of this wonderfully vibrant and diverse part of Preston’s history. Do you have memories of being taken to Preston market as a child? Every Saturday morning for me – a treat being allowed to go to the pet shop and look at the animals. What are your memories of Preston Market? READ MORE: Shopping in Church Street. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Popular Preston pubs of the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: School days at Tulketh High in the 90s

1. Preston markets

The Leyland Home Brew stall at the Indoor Market at Preston

Photo: Lindsey North

2. Preston markets

WB Clarke & Sons Butchers at the Indoor Market, Preston

Photo: Lindsey North

3. Preston markets

Meat stalls at Presto's indoor market

Photo: Lindsey North

4. Preston markets

Moorey's Health Store at Preston Market

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

