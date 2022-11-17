News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The sky was the limit when lovestruck Chris Shaw decided to pop the question. There was no getting down on one knee when Chris asked sweetheart Karen Richardson to marry him. Instead, Chris, of Lytham, hired out a plane trailing a giant banner spelling it out! A shell-shocked Karen, of Blackpool, watched the plane fly over as the couple walked along the beach at St Annes. She said yes!
The sky was the limit when lovestruck Chris Shaw decided to pop the question. There was no getting down on one knee when Chris asked sweetheart Karen Richardson to marry him. Instead, Chris, of Lytham, hired out a plane trailing a giant banner spelling it out! A shell-shocked Karen, of Blackpool, watched the plane fly over as the couple walked along the beach at St Annes. She said yes!

Look back to see what Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham folk were getting up to in 1988

This week we are bringing you photographs from 34 years ago, in 1988.

By Naomi Moon
53 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 9:29am

What was life like living on the Fylde Coast back in 1988? This gallery of pictures from back then should bring some memories flooding back. Do you remember any of the events? Or recognise yourself or friends? If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected] READ MORE: Fylde Coast pictures from 1987. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from the 70s. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at 1986

1. Fylde Coast in 1988

More than 40 children from Garstang High School raced against the clock in an early start to Sportsaid '88. The worldwide fund-raising race is actually taking place in September, but this date was inconvenient for the school, so they decided to hold it early. The money raised from their £1.30 entrance fee will go towards fighting world hunger worldwide

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Fylde Coast in 1988

Students enjoying an interplanetary conflab at Heysham High School

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Fylde Coast in 1988

A new lifeboat has been put through its paces before going into service on the Lancashire coastline. Lytham is to get a replacement Tyne-class 47ft lifeboat to try out for 12 months to see if it is suitable for their needs. The crew of the new boat have been trained at sea before it was officially handed over. Pictured - a meeting out at sea for the lifeboat crews

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Fylde Coast in 1988

Fleetwood High School Under 15s soccer team, the winners of the Jim Tolson Cup for the under 15s champions of Lancashire. Standing (from left): Mr P Fenwick (manager), Stephen Birks, Simon Longrigg, Jamie Bell, Phillip Bee, Paul Towne, and Neal Ellis. Front (from left): Andrew Cooper, Lee Preston, Lee Parkinson, Paul Simey, Chris Prescott, Wayne Sharp, and Marc Atkinson

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
MorecambeFleetwoodGarstangLythamMemories