This week we are bringing you photographs from 34 years ago, in 1988.
1. Fylde Coast in 1988
More than 40 children from Garstang High School raced against the clock in an early start to Sportsaid '88. The worldwide fund-raising race is actually taking place in September, but this date was inconvenient for the school, so they decided to hold it early. The money raised from their £1.30 entrance fee will go towards fighting world hunger worldwide
Photo: Archive
2. Fylde Coast in 1988
Students enjoying an interplanetary conflab at Heysham High School
Photo: Archive
3. Fylde Coast in 1988
A new lifeboat has been put through its paces before going into service on the Lancashire coastline. Lytham is to get a replacement Tyne-class 47ft lifeboat to try out for 12 months to see if it is suitable for their needs. The crew of the new boat have been trained at sea before it was officially handed over. Pictured - a meeting out at sea for the lifeboat crews
Photo: Archive
4. Fylde Coast in 1988
Fleetwood High School Under 15s soccer team, the winners of the Jim Tolson Cup for the under 15s champions of Lancashire. Standing (from left): Mr P Fenwick (manager), Stephen Birks, Simon Longrigg, Jamie Bell, Phillip Bee, Paul Towne, and Neal Ellis. Front (from left): Andrew Cooper, Lee Preston, Lee Parkinson, Paul Simey, Chris Prescott, Wayne Sharp, and Marc Atkinson
Photo: Archive