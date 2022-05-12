1. The Fylde in 1996
A group of enthusiastic football players from Catterall
Photo: Archive
2. The Fylde in 1996
Photo: Archive
3. The Fylde in 1996
People wandering along North West canal towpaths may be surprised to spot a giant jigsaw piece pass by. The huge piece is being transported by canal to the World Canals Conference in Birmingham. Philip White of St Thomas' Primary School, Garstang, winner of an Inland Waterways drawing competition can be seen aboard a canal boat carrying the jigsaw piece
Photo: Archive
4. The Fylde in 1996
Would-be white water rafters were invited to join experts having a splashing time paddling their own canoe. Members of Garstang Canoe Club welcomed members of the public to join them on the water at the River Wyre. Pictured is Richard York of Lancaster
Photo: Archive