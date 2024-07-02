I've stepped into a time machine! 62 incredible old school retro pictures of Fulwood down the decades

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 14:14 BST

Take a trip back in time to explore Fulwood in every decade.

From the long-forgotten times of the 1960s to more modern scenes at schools and Fulwood Leisure Centre, here are some of our best archive pics charting the changes in Fulwood to give you a glimpse of how the area has changed across the years.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These pictures will have you saying: “I’ve stepped into a time machine!”

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other retro articles…

Preston's roughest pubs, clubs, and bars from down the years according to you

I had some incredible nights out there... 27 hilarious retro pics of party people at Revolution in Preston

33 astonishing retro pics of historic Preston in 1969, from St George’s Shopping Centre to the Railway Station

I can barely remember the 1980s now! 36 unseen retro pics to transport you back to Preston in 1986 & 1988

1. Roy Barraclough at Fulwood Leisure Centre in January 1977

National World

Photo Sales

2. The Land Cloggers from Newton-with-Scales, near Kirkham, giving a colourful display of dancing during an annual fete orgnaised by Preston and District Hospital Welfare Society. The event was held in front of the Preston health district headquarters in Fulwood.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Fulwood Leisure Centre

National World

Photo Sales

4. The year of 1979 was an important year for Preston, as her Majesty honoured Preston with a royal visit in the May to celebrate the 800th anniversary of its Royal Charter celebrations and unveiled the newly-built obelisk on the Flag Market. Around 4,500 spectators welcomed the Queen in the Fulwood Barracks as she presented two new flags to the 4th (Volunteer) Battalion of the Queenâs Lancashire Regiment, of which she is Colonel-in-Chief.

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodPrestonSchoolsPubsLancashireBarsNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.