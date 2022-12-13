News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End fans in fine voice before the Leeds Utd v PNE Coca-Cola Championship play-off semi-final 1st leg match at Elland Road, Leeds in 2006
In the stands: 22 pictures of diehard Preston North End football fans from the 90s and 00s

Football fans would live or die for their club, and PNE supporters are made from the same mold.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

1. PNE fans

An army of delighted Preston North End fans after the Leeds Utd v PNE Coca-Cola Championship play-off semi-final 1st leg match at Elland Road, Leeds in 2006

Photo: Ian Robinson

2. PNE fans

Jubilant Preston North End fans after the Leeds Utd v PNE Coca-Cola Championship play-off semi-final 1st leg match at Elland Road, Leeds in 2006

Photo: Ian Robinson

3. PNE fans

Preston North End fans showered in ticker tape before the Leeds Utd v Preston North End Coca-Cola Championship play-off semi-final 1st leg match at Elland Road, Leeds in 2006

Photo: Ian Robinson

4. PNE fans

Preston North End fans in 2005 at the PNE v Wigan game

Photo: David Hurst

