Alan Ball started his managerial career as player-boss of Oswestry Town. In 1970 he came to Preston North End and in his three years with the club won the Division Three title
In the hotseat: A look back at Preston North End managers of the 70s and 80s in 12 pictures

The fortunes of a Preston North End manager is fraught with admiration and frustration.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 6:31 am
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 6:32 am

So we’ve dug through the archives to bring back memories of some of the great managers in North End history. In this gallery we take in first team coaches from the 70s and 80s, to be followed by a look back at some of the best and worst gaffers of the 90s and beyond. How many do you remember? READ MORE: Preston North End favourites of the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston’s very own Lionesses

1. PNE managers of the 70s and 80s

Bobby Charlton has long been considered one of the greatest players of all time, and he was a member of the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. He took over the reins of Preston North End from caretaker manager Frank Lord in 1973. One of his first acts as manager was to sign his former Manchester United and England teammate Nobby Stiles as player-coach. His first season ended in relegation, and although he began playing again, he left Preston early in the 1975–76 season after a disagreement with the board over the transfer of John Bird to Newcastle United

Photo: PA

2. PNE managers of the 70s and 80s

Next in the hot seat was Harry Catterick, who took over where Bobby Charlton left off. The former Everton manager stayed at North End until May 1977

Photo: Archive

3. PNE managers of the 70s and 80s

Coming to Preston North End as a player/coach under Bobby Charlton, Nobby Stiles eventually took the main job himself in 1973, following the departure of Harry Catterick. Nobby Stiles is pictured here with Bobby Charlton having a brew and a chat at PNE's ground in August 1973

Photo: Archive

4. PNE managers in the 70s and 80s

Manager Nobby Stiles and player Mike Elwiss on Harris Museum balcony at the civic reception given to Preston North End in recognition of their promotion in 1978

Photo: Archive

