1. PNE managers of the 70s and 80s

Bobby Charlton has long been considered one of the greatest players of all time, and he was a member of the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. He took over the reins of Preston North End from caretaker manager Frank Lord in 1973. One of his first acts as manager was to sign his former Manchester United and England teammate Nobby Stiles as player-coach. His first season ended in relegation, and although he began playing again, he left Preston early in the 1975–76 season after a disagreement with the board over the transfer of John Bird to Newcastle United

Photo: PA