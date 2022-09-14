In pictures: The Queen and Prince Philip visit Lancaster in 1977 for the silver jubilee

Crowds lined the streets in Lancaster to get a glimpse of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on their visit.

Shops had beautiful displays in red, white and blue with pictures of the Queen and models of the crown, orb and sceptre.

Soldiers lined up in Lancaster to welcome the Queen and Prince Philip.

1. Prince Philip in Lancaster Prince Philip in Lancaster with a military official for the silver jubilee in 1977. From Mr R Walker, Slyne. Photo: s Photo Sales

2. The Queen in Lancaster The Queen starts her walkabout in Lancaster for the silver jubilee. From Mr R Walker, Slyne. Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Royals in car The Queen and Prince Philip wave to the crowds in Lancaster from the royal car. From Mr R Walker, Slyne. Photo: s Photo Sales

4. Prince Philip Prince Philip in Lancaster for the silver jubilee in 1977. From Mr R Walker, Slyne. Photo: s Photo Sales