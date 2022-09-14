In pictures: The Queen and Prince Philip visit Lancaster in 1977 for the silver jubilee
The Queen and Prince Philip visited Lancaster in 1977 for her silver jubilee.
By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Crowds lined the streets in Lancaster to get a glimpse of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on their visit.
Shops had beautiful displays in red, white and blue with pictures of the Queen and models of the crown, orb and sceptre.
Soldiers lined up in Lancaster to welcome the Queen and Prince Philip.
