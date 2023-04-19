News you can trust since 1886
In pictures: Here's 30 fun pictures going back to 1999 and showing just what life was like in Preston

This week we take a step back to 1999

By Naomi Moon
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

There was lots going on in Preston – not least the Make Preston a City campaign, charity walks and more. We’ve taken the best of the photos from the archives to bring the memories flooding back for you. READ MORE: Pictures of Preston folk in 1998. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1997. MORE MEMORIES: People of Preston back in 1996

Shereen Gherin, Mary Davidson and Roxanne Gregory during the Poshaak fashion show at the Preston Mela Festival

Shereen Gherin, Mary Davidson and Roxanne Gregory during the Poshaak fashion show at the Preston Mela Festival Photo: Neil Cross

The Four Monty's from the Virgin Active building site at the Capitol Centre, Preston, are, from left, Fran Derosa, Nathan Preston, David Crompton and John Lewis

The Four Monty's from the Virgin Active building site at the Capitol Centre, Preston, are, from left, Fran Derosa, Nathan Preston, David Crompton and John Lewis Photo: Kevin McGuinness

The Caribbean Carnival makes it's way through the streets of Preston

The Caribbean Carnival makes it's way through the streets of Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Children march through Preston town centre for a Children's Parade

Children march through Preston town centre for a Children's Parade Photo: Martin Cowey

