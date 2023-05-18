News you can trust since 1886
In pictures: 16 scenes which show just what the folk of the Fylde Coast were getting up to back in 2001

Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the ages.

By Naomi Moon
Published 18th May 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:01 BST

There was so much happening all over the Fylde Coast in 2001 – can you spot yourself in any of the pictures? READ MORE: Look back at life on the Fylde Coast in the year 2000. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1999. MORE MEMORIES: Photos going back to 1998 and the Fylde Coast

AS it stands: AS-Level successes at Fleetwood High School, from left, Kristy Peel, Nicola Rowland and Katie Stirzaker

1. Fylde Coast in 2001

AS it stands: AS-Level successes at Fleetwood High School, from left, Kristy Peel, Nicola Rowland and Katie Stirzaker Photo: Mike Foster

The fairies from St Peters Church (from left) Emma Hutchinson, Santana Kinish, Daray Giles, Faye Hanlon, Katie Bates and Jessica Fenton, at Heysham Georgian Festival

2. Fylde Coast in 2001

The fairies from St Peters Church (from left) Emma Hutchinson, Santana Kinish, Daray Giles, Faye Hanlon, Katie Bates and Jessica Fenton, at Heysham Georgian Festival Photo: Garth Hamer

Fleetwood High School head teacher Margaret Dudley and pupils from year 7 celebrate the news that a new school is to be built on the Broadway site

3. Fylde Coast in 2001

Fleetwood High School head teacher Margaret Dudley and pupils from year 7 celebrate the news that a new school is to be built on the Broadway site Photo: Martin Bostock

The Edmund Wallbank team from Bay Horse lead the fancy dress at the Garstang Go Kart Grand Prix

4. Fylde Coast in 2001

The Edmund Wallbank team from Bay Horse lead the fancy dress at the Garstang Go Kart Grand Prix Photo: Peter Wilcock

