From life without the internet and widespread mobile phone usage, to the lack of on-demand shopping services like Amazon, life in the early 1990s was, quite simply, a simpler time.

It was a time when most people only got a handful of channels on the TV, when community was undoubtedly a bigger part of people’s lives, when communal spaces like pubs reigned supreme in the majority of people’s social lives, and when the England cricket team were truly terrible.

For lost of people, it’s also a powerfully nostalgic time, so why not take a trip down memory lane...

These pictures will have you saying ‘I’d give anything to go back’ in no time, so here are some of our best retro archive pictures of Preston and Chorley life and people from the early 1990s.

Got a bit more time for day-dreaming? Check out some of our other recent nostalgia picture collections...

1 . Hundreds of angry young gay and lesbians marched through Preston town centre to protest at what they claim are county council plans to "gag" homosexuals. Around 500 gathered on the Flag Market for a rally and demonstration against new county council draft guidelines for youth and community staff working with homosexuals. Pictured above the crowds head through town National World Photo Sales

2 . With a pirouette and an arabesque, dancers from all over the North West gathered in Preston for a major competition. The regional competition was held at the Charter Theatre, Preston, where about 50 young dancers competed for the first Preston College Dance Award, sponsored by the college National World Photo Sales

3 . Retro match for November 30th 2011 Blackpool vs Preston October 1992 Gary Briggs and Tony Ellis chase for the ball The game finished with a 3-2 win to PNE National World Photo Sales

4 . Students at Preston College will find Europe open for business when they start work at a giant German industrial plant. The 14 business and information technology students visited Mannheim, near Frankfurt, on a two week cultural and education visit National World Photo Sales