And so, without further ado, here are some of our best archive pictures of Preston schools back in the 1970s and 1980s.

A recent Government report stated that too many teenagers leave school without being able to write intelligble messages. The Evening Post put this group of fourth formers at Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, to the test - they had to write a letter to Miss Marilyn Smith, training officer in the personnel department at Preston Council. Pictured are some of the participants: Julie Caldwell, Louise Plumbley, Michael Potter, Julian Knowles, Jill Rigby, Timothy Worsley, Paul Marshall, Eleanor Thorpe and Ian Roberts

The start of the Preston 10-miler, organised by Preston Harriers at Ashton-on-Ribble High School. The race which, after three years, is developing into one of the most popular local 10-mile races, again attracted a large field of 1,150 runners

Teenage athlete Mark Howarth received the shock of his life when he went to school. In front of all his friends during morning assembly at St Cuthbert Mayne High School, Preston, headmaster Joseph Connelly told him: "You're off to Spain in a couple of weeks." For Mark, 14, has been chosen to represent Great Britain in the International Federation of Catholic Schools Games in Caruna

This team of gymnasts proved unstoppable when they took on a town's best athletes. For the girls from Ashton High School in Preston leapt, rolled and twisted their way to four of the five titles in the town's school's gymnastic competition

