I miss the 1980s... 24 nostalgic retro pics of 1980s Preston, from North End and celebs to old school pubs

By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:25 GMT
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 07:18 GMT

For many, the ‘80s were a heady time.

Defined by stunning music, epic films, a technological boom, and the kind of fashion that you just had to be there to appreciate, it truly was a golden era. Here we take a look at what life was like back in Preston in the 1980s...

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures which will have you saying ‘I miss the 1980s...’ in no time, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

Preston-born magician Johnny Hart (left), who has performed at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, came down to earth with a bump at the magicians convention in Blackpool. Pictured above Johnny compares notes with Tom Owen from Blackpool

1. Preston in the 1980s

Preston-born magician Johnny Hart (left), who has performed at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, came down to earth with a bump at the magicians convention in Blackpool. Pictured above Johnny compares notes with Tom Owen from Blackpool Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing

2. Preston in the 1980s

An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Do you recognise this scene, dating from 1985? It’s Avenham Lane, Preston, at the junction with Syke Street and Oxford Street. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

3. Preston in the 1980s

Do you recognise this scene, dating from 1985? It’s Avenham Lane, Preston, at the junction with Syke Street and Oxford Street. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. Photo: Preston Digital Archive

Photo Sales
Local history lessons were top of the agenda for a community group. The Polyaccess Community Programme, based at Lancashire Polytechnic, held a local history day at Plungington Community Centre, in Preston. Speakers talked about the Preston of years gone by, making particular reference to Plungington

4. Preston in the 1980s

Local history lessons were top of the agenda for a community group. The Polyaccess Community Programme, based at Lancashire Polytechnic, held a local history day at Plungington Community Centre, in Preston. Speakers talked about the Preston of years gone by, making particular reference to Plungington Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSt AndrewsPubsMusicFashionNostalgiafirst person
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice