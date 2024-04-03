I can't believe what Preston looked like 50 years ago... 11 retro pics of the city in 1970

Now half a century ago, the 1970s truly feel like a different era.

By Jack Marshall
Published 25th May 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 15:10 BST

From the cars and the sparsely-populated roads to the clothes and the classic old-style buildings, the ‘70s was an amazing time, so here are a few snapshots of life in Preston back in those days...

The Old Theatre Snack Bar, Crooked Lane, Preston 1970s. Photo by Terry Martin, courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

Whitsuntide Fair, Preston, 1970s photographed from Cheapside by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin

It's hard to imagine St George's Centre, in Preston, without a roof but this photograph from the 1970s shows how shopping was in the early days of the precinct. This picture was taken by Terry Martin and is published courtesy of Nicola Martin, of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

Derek Temple, former Everton, Preston North End and Wigan Athletic star presents the Greenhous Cup to Wigan and District Primary Schools champions, Standish St. Wilfrid's Primary School football team on Wednesday 17th of May 1972. Temple played for Latics in the early 1970s.

