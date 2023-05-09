News you can trust since 1886
Historic Preston: Here's 21 pictures of some of the most iconic buildings in Preston - these all have Listed buildings status

Preston is a city steeped in history.

By Naomi Moon
Published 9th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:47 BST

And some of the best examples of this historic past in seen in the magnificent buildings found around the city centre and beyond. These structures have all been singled out because they hold Listed building status. They are all in the top two tiers – Listed building I, buildings of exceptional interest, sometimes considered to be internationally important – and Listed building II* – particularly important buildings of more than special interest. They all have an interesting story to tell – what do you think? READ MORE: Preston’s best loved chippies of the 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A nostalgic trip down Plungington Road in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Further pictures of Plungington Road in the 80s

Sunrise and Preston's St. Mark's church with Winter Hill in the distance, photographed from Tulketh Brow. The Grade II* listed church was designed by E. G. Paley, and the tower was added between 1868 and 1870. It is constructed in sandstone with slate roofs, and is in decorated style. The church consists of a nave, transepts, a chancel with an apse, a porch, and a northeast tower. It is now redundant and has been converted into flats

1. St. Mark's church

The Harris Library, Museum and Art Gallery is probably Preston's most well-known and iconic structure. The Grade I listed building was bequeathed to the people of Preston by Edmund Harris and building was started in 1882 during Preston Guild. It was officially opened in 1983

2. Harris Library, Museum and Art Gallery

St. Ignatius Church on Meadow Street, Preston - pictured here in 1965. This Roman Catholic church is a Grade II* listed building that was designed by J. J. Scoles, with the chancel, chapels, and transepts added in 1858 by J. A. Hansom, and further alterations in 1885–86. It is built in sandstone and has slate roofs. The church is in Perpendicular style, and consists of a nave, aisles, transepts, a chancel with chapels, and a steeple flanked by a chapel and a baptistry. On the tower are battlements and corner pinnacles, and there are more pinnacles along the sides of the clerestory

3. St. Ignatius Church

This is St Wilfred's Church, as composed by Edwin Beattie, a famed photographer and painter from Preston. The Roman Catholic church, on Chapel Street, was built to replace a smaller church on the site. It was expanded and remodelled in 1878, and its exterior was re-cased 10 years later. It is built in brick with terracotta cladding and dressings, and has a slate roof; and is in the style of an Italian basilica. It consists of a nave, aisles, a baptistry, chapels, and an apse at the east end. Inside are large Corinthian columns. St Wilfred's Church is a Grade II* listing building

4. St Wilfred's Church

