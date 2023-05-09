Preston is a city steeped in history.
1. St. Mark's church
Sunrise and Preston's St. Mark's church with Winter Hill in the distance, photographed from Tulketh Brow. The Grade II* listed church was designed by E. G. Paley, and the tower was added between 1868 and 1870. It is constructed in sandstone with slate roofs, and is in decorated style. The church consists of a nave, transepts, a chancel with an apse, a porch, and a northeast tower. It is now redundant and has been converted into flats Photo: John Hughes
2. Harris Library, Museum and Art Gallery
The Harris Library, Museum and Art Gallery is probably Preston's most well-known and iconic structure. The Grade I listed building was bequeathed to the people of Preston by Edmund Harris and building was started in 1882 during Preston Guild. It was officially opened in 1983 Photo: Neil Cross
3. St. Ignatius Church
St. Ignatius Church on Meadow Street, Preston - pictured here in 1965. This Roman Catholic church is a Grade II* listed building that was designed by J. J. Scoles, with the chancel, chapels, and transepts added in 1858 by J. A. Hansom, and further alterations in 1885–86. It is built in sandstone and has slate roofs. The church is in Perpendicular style, and consists of a nave, aisles, transepts, a chancel with chapels, and a steeple flanked by a chapel and a baptistry. On the tower are battlements and corner pinnacles, and there are more pinnacles along the sides of the clerestory Photo: Preston Digital Archive
4. St Wilfred's Church
This is St Wilfred's Church, as composed by Edwin Beattie, a famed photographer and painter from Preston. The Roman Catholic church, on Chapel Street, was built to replace a smaller church on the site. It was expanded and remodelled in 1878, and its exterior was re-cased 10 years later. It is built in brick with terracotta cladding and dressings, and has a slate roof; and is in the style of an Italian basilica. It consists of a nave, aisles, a baptistry, chapels, and an apse at the east end. Inside are large Corinthian columns. St Wilfred's Church is a Grade II* listing building Photo: Preston Digital Archive