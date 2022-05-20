Here's a guide to all the events taking place in the Lancaster & Morecambe district to mark the Queen's jubilee

For not only has the Queen reached the unique milestone of having reigned for seven decades, she’s been Duke of Lancaster longer than any of her ancestors too.

The monarch always also takes the title of the Duke of Lancaster whether they be male or female, thanks to a Royal Charter passed by Henry IV in 1399 which decreed that the ancient inheritance of the Duchy of Lancaster should be held separately from all other Crown possessions and be handed down through the monarchy.

In 1999, the Queen attended a special service at Lancaster Priory Church to mark the 600th anniversary of that Charter and also was presented with the keys to Lancaster Castle which she owns.

Crowds gathered outside Lancaster Castle, waiting for the Queen's visit in 1955. Photo courtesy of Lancaster City Museum.

The Queen has visited the district on several occasions during her long reign, including during 1977 – her Silver Jubilee Year – and most recently in 2015 when she saw Lancaster Castle for the first time since it had closed as a prison.

It’s therefore fitting that the Castle and the Priory will be playing their part in the local jubilee celebrations.

Lancaster Castle will join in the national beacon lighting ceremony at 9.45pm on June 2 though this event is for invited guests only. Other beacon lightings across the district include at Morecambe’s Stone Jetty, Carnforth High School field, Hornby Castle, Kirkby Lonsdale and at Littledale.

The Castle’s beacon lighting above the John O’Gaunt gateway will follow a special service at Lancaster Priory which begins at 8pm.

The Queen on a Silver Jubilee visit to Lancaster in 1977 chats to locals during her walkabout.

The extended bank holiday from Thursday, June 2-Sunday, June 5 provides plenty of opportunities to enjoy a wide range of local Platinum Jubilee events.

Morecambe, which the Queen last visited in 1999 to unveil the Eric Morecambe statue, will be attempting to break the record it set in 2012, her Diamond Jubilee year, for the biggest street party along the Promenade with 300 tables being sold to benefit CancerCare Morecambe and a Ukranian support charity on June 5.

The resort will also provide live music, fireworks, a DJ and food stalls on the Stone Jetty from 6-10pm on June 2 and Morecambe Heritage Centre has already decked out its window with a special jubilee display which can be seen in the Arndale Centre.

In Carnforth, plans for its Big Weekend include entertainment on June 2, from 6pm-10.30pm and a community sports and fun day from 12-5pm on June 3 both at Carnforth High School field. It concludes with a Royalty Day and the Big Lunch in Market Street and the War Memorial gardens, from 12-6pm on June 4.

Elizabeth A Portrait in Parts will be screened at The Dukes cinema on June 4 and 5.

At nearby Leighton Hall, the historic venue will be hosting outdoor concerts once again to coincide with the jubilee celebrations. Leighton Live stars UB40 on June 3, Sister Sledge on June 4 and The Halle Orchestra on June 5.

And Kirkby Lonsdale will be Dancing Through The Decades with events including a Jubilee Charter Market and beacon lighting on June 2, a community street party on June 3 and 4, and dance performances and workshops on June 4.

A more sedate jubilee event takes place at Lancaster Town Hall on June 4 when the Mayor hosts a tea party for people who turn 70 in 2022 or remember the day when the Queen acceded the throne in 1952. To request a place at this invite only occasion email [email protected] by 5pm on Friday, May 27.

The Mayor will also welcome anyone of any age to a Jubilee Picnic in Williamson Park on June 5. Families are encouraged to take picnic blankets between 1-3pm and enjoy the concessions on offer or bring their own refreshments. There will be jubilee picnic bags for sale as well as cream teas and ice creams.

A special platinum jubilee display in the window of Morecambe Heritage Centre.

Up to 240 staff and students at Lancaster University will have a tea party in Alexandra Square on June 1 and several colleges on campus are also organising their own afternoon tea events.

Meanwhile, Lancaster’s museums will be getting crafty for the occasion and on June 2-5, the Judges Lodgings will host a crown making and find a crown competition as well as a street party tearoom and fancy dress competition on June 4 while there’ll be a Right Royal Crafting Street Party at Lancaster City Museum on June 2 and 3.

As the jubilee celebrations coincide with Pentecost, Lancaster Churches Together will be holding a service in the Priory and a picnic in the grounds from 3-5pm on June 5.

And The Dukes, named after the Queen’s role as Duke of Lancaster, will be playing its part in marking the longest-lived, longest reigning British monarch and longest serving female head of state in history, by screening the new inventive feature documentary Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts (12A) on June 4 and 5.

Villages across the district will be hosting their own celebrations too. Heysham Cricket Club has organised a Picnic on the Pitch on June 3 where locals can bring their own picnics and enjoy live music, races and competitions while in Hornby, The Institute has organised a hog roast, quiz, barbeque and duck race taking place throughout the weekend.

At Caton’s Victoria Institute, there’ll be a jubilee lunch for 70 residents and St Paul’s Church Hall in Brookhouse will host a jubilee picnic.

Lancaster Castle, owned by the Queen in her role as Duke of Lancaster.

The Friends of Lancaster Library and Lancaster Library is planning an oral history project focusing on local people who have special memories of 1952 and anyone interested can visit the library or contact The Friends of Lancaster Library at [email protected] more details on jubilee events happening across the district, see here and here

Lancaster's Priory Church will host a special service to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture by Darren Andrews.

Enjoy a Jubilee Picnic in the splendid setting of Lancaster's Williamson Park on June 5.