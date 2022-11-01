News you can trust since 1886
The main entrance to the Marks & Spencer store on Fishergate in Preston

Here's 27 scenes of Preston's Marks & Spencer store through the ages

Popular high street chain Marks & Spencer has held a presence in Preston for a long time.

By Naomi Moon
6 minutes ago

We’ve search through the archives to bring you pictures of the main shop in Preston city centre, showing the changes it has undergone to keep up with the times. It is an interesting view of this long-established shop in the heart of the main shopping drag of Preston. READ MORE: Long lost shops of Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The rise and fall of Woolworths. MORE MEMORIES: When Preston had a Toys R Us

1. Marks & Spencer

Chain store staff made a chain of their own as Preston's Marks & Spencer moved lock, stock and barrel to the other end of the road. Scores of staff worked through the night on the store swap as the firm closed its premises in the Fishergate Centre to consolidate in its site further up the road in 1994

Photo: Archive

2. Marks & Spencer

Inside the new look Marks & Spencer following its transformation in 1994

Photo: Archive

3. Marks & Spencer

The shop front of Marks & Spencer pictured in 1991

Photo: Archive

4. Marks & Spencer

Joan Hough hard at work in the lingerie department during the Christmas rush of 1993

Photo: Archive

