A dream come true for many children - Woolworth's famous pick 'n' mix

Here's 27 pictures of popular store Woolworths when it was still found in the heart of Preston's shopping area on Fishergate

Woolworths’ second UK store opened in Preston on February 5, 1910.

By Naomi Moon
3 hours ago

The mounds of pick ‘n’ mix sweets will still be at the forefront of everyone’s memories of this popular shop. But what about the rest of the store? We’ve looked into the archives and found these gems which will take you right back to a time when you could still pop in the Woolies shop on Fishergate in Preston. Do you have any memories of Woolworths? Let us know. READ MORE: Memories of Fishergate in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of Fishergate in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Look at Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 90s

1. Woolworths through the years

A quiet look at Woolworths back in 2003

Photo: John Hughes

2. Woolworths through the years

The Os of the Woolworths sign on Fishergate, Preston, get the Simpsons treatment to coincide with their new DVD release in 2007

Photo: Iain Lynn

3. Woolworths through the years

Rock FM DJs Danny B and Jude in the shop window of Woolworths, Preston during a 2002 charity stunt

Photo: Dave Nelson

4. Woolworths through the years

Shoopers eager to spend their money in Woolworths on Fishergate, Preston during the 60s

Photo: Archive

WoolworthsPrestonMemories
