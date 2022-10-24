And many of them are in plain sight. However we so often miss the elegance and beauty of these buildings because we don’t look further than the more modern shop frontage that this architecture tops. We’ve been looked around the streets of Preston to bring you this gallery of some of the wonderful structures and stonework found in the city. READ MORE: Long lost forgotten shops in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Fishergate Centre in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: The life and times of Woolworths