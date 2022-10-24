News you can trust since 1886
The entranceway to the old Booths, now Waterstones in Preston
Here's 23 stunning pictures showing beautiful architecture right above our heads in Preston - you just need to look up

There are some remarkable buildings in Preston.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

And many of them are in plain sight. However we so often miss the elegance and beauty of these buildings because we don’t look further than the more modern shop frontage that this architecture tops. We’ve been looked around the streets of Preston to bring you this gallery of some of the wonderful structures and stonework found in the city. READ MORE: Long lost forgotten shops in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Fishergate Centre in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: The life and times of Woolworths

Stonework found around windows on the outside of Miller Arcade

Photo: Donna Clifford

Architecture on St Wilfrids Church, Chapel Street, Preston

Photo: David Hurst

Stained glass windows on Fishergate Methodist Church, Fishergate, Preston

Photo: David Hurst

Above the entranceway to Preston Sessions House

Photo: Donna Clifford

