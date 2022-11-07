It was the flagship store of the newly opened Fishergate Shopping Centre, found at the top end of Fishergate, next to the Railway Station. Debenhams can trace its roots back to 1778 when it started up as a drapers shop. By 1950 it was the largest department store group in the UK – selling a variety of items, most notably clothes and cosmetics. But in 2019 business took a turn for the worst for the chain store and it closed its doors on all shops around the country. Debenhams now only operates as an online business. READ MORE: See the changing face of Marks & Spencer. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Long lost shops of Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures of Woolworths in Preston