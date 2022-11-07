News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The large display windows of Debenhams in 1991
The large display windows of Debenhams in 1991

Here's 22 pictures showing how Preston's Debenhams store changed through the years

The Preston branch of Debenhams opened in the mid-1980s.

By Naomi Moon
54 minutes ago

It was the flagship store of the newly opened Fishergate Shopping Centre, found at the top end of Fishergate, next to the Railway Station. Debenhams can trace its roots back to 1778 when it started up as a drapers shop. By 1950 it was the largest department store group in the UK – selling a variety of items, most notably clothes and cosmetics. But in 2019 business took a turn for the worst for the chain store and it closed its doors on all shops around the country. Debenhams now only operates as an online business. READ MORE: See the changing face of Marks & Spencer. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Long lost shops of Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures of Woolworths in Preston

1. Debenhams through the years

In the year 2000 an Evening of Fashion and Beauty was held in the Debenhams Store. Here we see one of the models on the catwalk

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales

2. Debenhams through the years

The large windows were a big attraction of the Debenhams store in the Fishergate Centre, Preston. This image was taken in 2000

Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales

3. Debenhams through the years

The Debenhams logo has changed a few times in the years it has been in business

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Debenhams through the years

A sneak peek inside Debenhams as it prepares to open its doors for the first time in 1986

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6