1. Simon Davey

Simon Davey made his full home league debut in midfield for Preston North End alongside a youngster on loan from Manchester United who arrived to make his league debut too - David Beckham. They played five games together, and Beckham scored his first league goal when he asked Davey if he could have a go at a free-kick Davey was planning to take; Davey stepped aside and let him have it. Davey went on to score 22 times in 122 games for Preston and was named in the PFA Team of the Season in 1995.

Photo: Archive