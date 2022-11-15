News you can trust since 1886
Mark Rankine made more appearances for Preston North End than for any of his other clubs over a seven-year association. Scoring a late goal against Birmingham in the play-off semi-finals also gave him legend status at the club. Rankine played an impressive 238 times for PNE, scoring 12 times
Here's 21 pictures of some of the most memorable Preston North End players who formed the heart of the team in midfield

Last week we looked at defence, and this week we turn our eye to the midfield.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

Over the years Preston North End have had many memorable players who have cemented their way into the heart of the team in midfield. All through the 80s, 90s and 00s there have been players who have gone on to become some of the most popular players the club has utilised. How many of these men do you remember? READ MORE: Preston North End defenders of the 80s, 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: PNE best goalies of all time. MORE MEMORIES: Preston managers of the 90s and beyond

1. Simon Davey

Simon Davey made his full home league debut in midfield for Preston North End alongside a youngster on loan from Manchester United who arrived to make his league debut too - David Beckham. They played five games together, and Beckham scored his first league goal when he asked Davey if he could have a go at a free-kick Davey was planning to take; Davey stepped aside and let him have it. Davey went on to score 22 times in 122 games for Preston and was named in the PFA Team of the Season in 1995.

Photo: Archive

2. Steve Doyle

Steve Doyle played for Preston North End from 1974 until 1982. In that time he made 197 crucial appearances for the club and scored eight times

Photo: Archive

3. John Kelly

John Kelly was the son of former Tranmere Rovers manager Noel Kelly, who played for Preston North End from 1981 until 1985. He pulled on a white shirt 197 times and scored 27 goals

Photo: Archive

4. Darren Carter

Perhaps not a shining success for Preston North End like other midfielders of the past, Darren Carter nevertheless still contributed with 97 games and four goals for the club

Photo: Donna Clifford

