Stolen From Ivor was a hugely popular clothing shop in St George's Shopping Centre. The must-have accessory was a Stolen From Ivor carrier bag - did you carry one?

Here's 20 pictures showing some of Preston's long lost and forgotten shops many would like to revisit

Over the years there have been so many shops in Preston.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

Some have stood the test of time, but many fell by the wayside as shopper trends changed and businesses found themselves unable to continue trading. Many of these shops were popular and are still missed today. We’ve rounded up pictures showing just a fraction of these treasured stores. How many do you remember? READ MORE: The rise and fall of Woolworths. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Memories of Toys R Us in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 90s

1. Littlewoods Catalogue Shop

TV comedian Tom O'Connor opened the Littlewoods Catalogue Shop in Preston's Fishergate Centre

2. Our Price

Our Price music shop was found on Friargate and was popular with all ages

3. Rumbelows

High Street chain Rumbelows closed down in 1995 when it fell victim to the growing number of out-of-town superstores selling a bigger range of electrical goods. The Rumbelows in Preston was found in the Fishergate Centre

4. Sweetens

Sweetens bookshop on Friargate was a favourite of mine as a child and always brings back happy memories

