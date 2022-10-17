Some have stood the test of time, but many fell by the wayside as shopper trends changed and businesses found themselves unable to continue trading. Many of these shops were popular and are still missed today. We’ve rounded up pictures showing just a fraction of these treasured stores. How many do you remember? READ MORE: The rise and fall of Woolworths. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Memories of Toys R Us in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 90s