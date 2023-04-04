Since opening as bar and nightclub back in 2000 Roper Hall has served hundreds of thousands of students and locals alike. Cheap beer and a great atmosphere combined to make this one of the bars to be over the years. In 2016 it had a major refit which saw most of the interior gutted and remodelled. But last week the pub closed its doors for the last time in a mystery move that has shocked everyone. So we thought it fitting to look back at some of the highlights of Roper Hall through the years. READ MORE: Look back at a night out in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The perfect girls night out in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Gig nights out in the 00s