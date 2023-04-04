News you can trust since 1886
Happy times: 30 retro pictures looking back at the life and times of Preston's Roper Hall

Following the news of the shock closure of Roper Hall, we look back at the popular student haunt.

By Naomi Moon
Published 4th Apr 2023, 06:38 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 06:39 BST

Since opening as bar and nightclub back in 2000 Roper Hall has served hundreds of thousands of students and locals alike. Cheap beer and a great atmosphere combined to make this one of the bars to be over the years. In 2016 it had a major refit which saw most of the interior gutted and remodelled. But last week the pub closed its doors for the last time in a mystery move that has shocked everyone. So we thought it fitting to look back at some of the highlights of Roper Hall through the years. READ MORE: Look back at a night out in Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The perfect girls night out in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Gig nights out in the 00s

When Roper Hall first reopened back in 2000 Jason Young was appointed as manager

1. Roper Hall

When Roper Hall first reopened back in 2000 Jason Young was appointed as manager Photo: John Hughes

This is what the popular student pub Roper Hall, on Friargate in Preston, looked like for many years following its reopening in 2000

2. Roper Hall

This is what the popular student pub Roper Hall, on Friargate in Preston, looked like for many years following its reopening in 2000 Photo: Ian Robinson

Team leader Antony Mee from Roper Hall, Friargate, Preston, prepares to support England during the World Cup finals in 2002

3. Roper Hall

Team leader Antony Mee from Roper Hall, Friargate, Preston, prepares to support England during the World Cup finals in 2002 Photo: Lindsey North

Steven Bradley and Ashley Williamson, the Jack Daniels representatives at UCLAN, host a Jack Daniels Taster Evening at Roper Hall on Friargate in Preston

4. Roper Hall

Steven Bradley and Ashley Williamson, the Jack Daniels representatives at UCLAN, host a Jack Daniels Taster Evening at Roper Hall on Friargate in Preston Photo: Sam Reynolds

