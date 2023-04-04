Happy times: 30 retro pictures looking back at the life and times of Preston's Roper Hall
Following the news of the shock closure of Roper Hall, we look back at the popular student haunt.
Since opening as bar and nightclub back in 2000 Roper Hall has served hundreds of thousands of students and locals alike. Cheap beer and a great atmosphere combined to make this one of the bars to be over the years. In 2016 it had a major refit which saw most of the interior gutted and remodelled. But last week the pub closed its doors for the last time in a mystery move that has shocked everyone. So we thought it fitting to look back at some of the highlights of Roper Hall through the years.
