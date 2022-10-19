News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Top of the pile is legend Sir Tom Finney. In his time with Preston North End he scored a whopping 210 goals from 473 appearances
Top of the pile is legend Sir Tom Finney. In his time with Preston North End he scored a whopping 210 goals from 473 appearances

Goals: 19 photos of Preston North End Football Club's top goal scorers of all time

We’ve trawled the archives to find pictures of the Preston North End FC players who have scored the most goals in the club’s history.

By Naomi Moon
37 minutes ago

Goals, goals, goals – that’s what the fans want when it comes to football. And these players of Preston North End have all provided during their stints with the club. How many of them do you remember? READ MORE: PNE managers from the 90s and beyond. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: North End managers from the 70s and 80s. MORE MEMORIES: Preston legends from the 90s

1. A Looking Back photo of interest to PNE buffs finds its way to Looking Back from Ashrton reader Alan Jervis. It's the North End team of 1920-21 which reached the FA Cup semi finals and featured Tommy Roberts, a prolific scorer, in the middle of the front row. Thanks Mr Jervis.

Pictured here is the Preston North End team of 1920-21 which reached the FA Cup semi finals, and featured Tommy Roberts, a prolific scorer, in the middle of the front row. He scored 180 goals for the club

Photo: Alan Jervis

Photo Sales

2. Alex Bruce

Alex Bruce was a cult figure at Preston North End and enjoyed two stints with the club. In a total of 363 appearances he found the net 157 times. He is pictured here volleying home against Leicester at Deepdale in April 1979

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Alex Dawson

In fourth place we have legend Alex Dawson. In six seasons at Preston North End he made almost 200 league appearances and scored 132 goals

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Tommy Thompson

Tommy Thompson joined Preston North End in 1955. He scored within the first two minutes on his debut during a 4–0 win against Everton and it set the tone for his six-season spell with the club. Linking up well with Tom Finney, Thompson proved himself to be a prolific goalscorer. He ended his Preston career with 126 goals in 209 matches

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
MemoriesPreston
Next Page
Page 1 of 5