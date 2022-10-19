1. A Looking Back photo of interest to PNE buffs finds its way to Looking Back from Ashrton reader Alan Jervis. It's the North End team of 1920-21 which reached the FA Cup semi finals and featured Tommy Roberts, a prolific scorer, in the middle of the front row. Thanks Mr Jervis.
Photo: Alan Jervis
2. Alex Bruce
Alex Bruce was a cult figure at Preston North End and enjoyed two stints with the club. In a total of 363 appearances he found the net 157 times. He is pictured here volleying home against Leicester at Deepdale in April 1979
Photo: Archive
3. Alex Dawson
In fourth place we have legend Alex Dawson. In six seasons at Preston North End he made almost 200 league appearances and scored 132 goals
Photo: Archive
4. Tommy Thompson
Tommy Thompson joined Preston North End in 1955. He scored within the first two minutes on his debut during a 4–0 win against Everton and it set the tone for his six-season spell with the club. Linking up well with Tom Finney, Thompson proved himself to be a prolific goalscorer. He ended his Preston career with 126 goals in 209 matches
Photo: Archive