Galgate war memorial remembrance held after 100 years

The Archdeacon of Lancaster came to Galgate rededicate the war memorial in a moving and traditional service.

Almost exactly 100 years ago, the Ellel War Memorial was first dedicated by the then Archdeacon of Lancaster.

St John’s Church had a weekend of remembrance and celebration to honour this amazing event, and rededicate it once more.

Amongst the events were a local history exhibit researched and curated by local historian Shaun Corkerry.

Exhibits included a display about who won gallantry awards in both wars from Galgate, pictures of all Galgate war casualties, the original roll of honour, among plenty of other history.

Refreshments were supplied by local amateur bakers with cream teas being amongst the most popular. In addition to the exhibit, the Archdeacon of Lancaster came to rededicate the memorial in a moving and traditional service.

Initially standing outside, re-enacting the service from 100 years ago, the congregation fell silent as the roll call of 30 men was pronounced.

More can be found about the 30 men who died from Ellel in World War I & II in a commemorative booklet that was researched, designed and printed specifically for the weekend.

War memorial booklets are still on sale online at www.stjohnsellel.co.uk/100-years.