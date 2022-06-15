2. Fylde coast in 2001

The 7th and 2nd St. Johns Lytham Brownies enjoyed a pleasure flight during the August Bank Holiday weekend. After having lunch at the Wacky Warehouse near the airport, much to the brownies surprise they were told they would be cleaning an aeroplane. They were then offered cleaning fluid and dusters to continue the pretence. It was only when all the brownies were sat down with their seatbelts on that they were told about the surprise flight. A few brownies had never been on a plane before and really enjoyed the experience. This was also the first time a brownie group in Lancashire has been on an aeroplane. The flight was donated by Platinum Air 2000

Photo: Archive