St Annes post van driver Ian Stuteley chose a different mode of transport to raise cash for a cancer scanner. Ian, 19, of Blackpool Road North, Lytham, took to his roller skates at Blackpool and travelled to Huddersfield, a distance of 75 miles - slightly further than his usual letter round. He is pictured here roller skating down Fishergate in Preston
Fylde nostalgia: 22 picture memories taking you back to 1983 and life in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham

Our weekly delve into the archives bringing you the best picture memories.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:45 pm

Take a candid peek at what life was like on the Fylde Coast back in 1983. Do you remember this time? Do you recognise anyone? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1982. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to 1981. MORE MEMORIES: Photos taken in 1980

1. Fylde Coast in 1983

Blustery winds did nothing to dampen the spirits or fast times of more than 2,000 competitors for the first ever Lytham St Annes Windmill Half Marathon, pictured here at the start of the race

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Fylde Coast in 1983

The tug-of-war contest in full swing during the 170th Garstang Show

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Fylde Coast in 1983

Just some of the crowds that turned up to the three-day Garstang Festival

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Fylde Coast in 1983

Motorcycle stunt men entertain the crowds during the three-day Garstang Festival

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
