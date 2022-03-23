Fylde in the 80s: 24 photos memories to take you right back

3. Fylde in the 80s

Fylde mayor Coun Wilfred Callon did not need to pull a switch to light up Kirkham town centre for the festive season. All he had to do was give a signal on a flashlight from high up in a mobile crane and the streets around the Market Square were suddenly lit up in a blaze of colour. Scores of people gathered to see the switch-on as Carr Hill Band performed carols

Photo: Archive